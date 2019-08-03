Abhishek Singh August 03 2019, 6.41 pm August 03 2019, 6.41 pm

Argentinean football legend Lionel Messi has been handed three months of suspension from playing international matches. The ban comes in after the 32-year-old footballer's statement didn't go down well with South American football body CONMEBOL after the recently concluded Copa America Cup played in June. Apart from the ban, Messi was also handed a $50,000 fine for his comments after Argentina's 2-1 win against Chile in the third-place playoff of the tournament in Brazil in July.

After Argentina's 2-0 semi-final defeat by hosts Brazil, the Argentine Football Association complained about serious and gross refereeing errors in the game. In response, CONMEBOL said accusations questioning the integrity of the Copa America were unfounded and represent a lack of respect.

Argentina's captain Messi, was red-carded for only the second time in his career during the Chile match in Sao Paulo following a scuffle with Gary Medel, who was also sent off. Post the ban, Messi has seven days to appeal CONMEBOL‘s decision to suspend him. The ban means Messi, who also captains FC Barcelona, will miss Argentina's upcoming friendlies against Chile, Mexico and Germany in September and October.

"We don't have to be part of this corruption. They have shown us a lack of respect throughout this tournament. Sadly, the corruption, the referees, they don't allow people to enjoy football, they ruined it a bit." Messi said post the match.