Sachin Tendulkar has been receiving a lot of congratulatory messages for being inducted in International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Hall of Fame. The batting icon is the 6th Indian to receive the place alongside South African pace legend Allan Donald. At the announcement ceremony on May 14, a proud Sachin had said, “It's a huge honour for me.” Joining Tendulkar and Donald in the Hall of Fame was two-time World Cup-winning Australian woman cricketer Cathryn Fitzpatrick too.
Amidst all the well-wishes Sachin is receiving, one special congratulatory message has been shared by Madhuri Dixit Nene. The ‘Dhak Dhak’ girl of Bollywood sent him wishes via Twitter. She called the move well deserved and addressed Sachin as the ‘Cricket Legend’. The ace cricketer replied to her message with a ‘Thank You’. Sachin, who played 200 Tests and holds the record for the most number of Test runs and Test hundreds also said at the ceremony, “My parents, brother Ajit and wife Anjali have been pillars of strength while I was lucky to have someone like coach Ramakant Achrekar as an early guide and mentor.”
While Sachin being the 6th one, the 5 other Indian cricketers who have been inducted in ICC Hall of Fame include Bhishan Singh Bedi (2009), Kapil Dev (2009), Sunil Gavaskar (2009), Anil Kumble (2015) and Rahul Dravid (2018).
Madhuri and Sachin have shared a good rapport with each other. The cricketer had praised Mads' first Marathi movie, which was her production venture, titled Bucket List. During the film's release, Sachin had tweeted, "Watched #BucketList and I enjoyed every bit of it. A must watch for everyone. All the best to @MadhuriDixit and the team. Go enjoy it!."