Onkar Kulkarni July 20 2019, 1.25 pm July 20 2019, 1.25 pm

Sachin Tendulkar has been receiving a lot of congratulatory messages for being inducted in International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Hall of Fame. The batting icon is the 6th Indian to receive the place alongside South African pace legend Allan Donald. At the announcement ceremony on May 14, a proud Sachin had said, “It's a huge honour for me.” Joining Tendulkar and Donald in the Hall of Fame was two-time World Cup-winning Australian woman cricketer Cathryn Fitzpatrick too.

Amidst all the well-wishes Sachin is receiving, one special congratulatory message has been shared by Madhuri Dixit Nene. The ‘Dhak Dhak’ girl of Bollywood sent him wishes via Twitter. She called the move well deserved and addressed Sachin as the ‘Cricket Legend’. The ace cricketer replied to her message with a ‘Thank You’. Sachin, who played 200 Tests and holds the record for the most number of Test runs and Test hundreds also said at the ceremony, “My parents, brother Ajit and wife Anjali have been pillars of strength while I was lucky to have someone like coach Ramakant Achrekar as an early guide and mentor.”

Congratulations to the 'Cricket Legend' @sachin_rt on being inducted in the #ICCHallOfFame. Very Well Deserved🤗 https://t.co/a3pZA9PLN7 — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) July 19, 2019

While Sachin being the 6th one, the 5 other Indian cricketers who have been inducted in ICC Hall of Fame include Bhishan Singh Bedi (2009), Kapil Dev (2009), Sunil Gavaskar (2009), Anil Kumble (2015) and Rahul Dravid (2018).