Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Ziva's bugs bunny video is breaking the internet

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is making the most of his break from international cricket after the veteran player was dropped from the ongoing Twenty20 International series vs Australia down under. Dhoni is one player who is known to spend all the time with his family whenever he is on a break and he's doing exactly that as he shared an adorable video with his daughter Ziva.

On Friday, MSD took to Instagram and shared a cute video with his daughter and titled the video 'Ziva's bugs bunny'. Ziva can be seen feeding a huge carrot to her father.

Though there’s no audio in the video, Ziva’s expression says it all. One of the most successful captain of modern day cricket giving in to the demands of his darling daughter. This isn't the first viral video featuring the two. Recently, at the sangeet ceremony of former Union Civil Aviation Minister Praful Patel's daughter Poorna Patel, Ziva broke the internet with her adorable dance moves.

Also during the ongoing IPL 2018, while the players were making headlines for their on-field exploits, Ziva was making heads turn with her cuteness off the pitch.

Coming back to business, MS Dhoni is all set to join the team to play the One Day Internationals. The first ODI will be played on January 12, 2019 in Sydney.