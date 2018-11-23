Mahendra Singh Dhoni reveals why he came ahead to bat of Yuvraj Singh in the 2011 World Cup final

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni is undoubtedly one of the most successful captains to have ever represented the country at the international level. The talented wicket-keeper batsman has many achievements under his belt to boast about individually and as a captain. But Dhoni’s winning six over long on and winning the 2011 World Cup is one of the best one. However, his sudden change in plan to shuffle the batting order is still a mystery but not anymore. At a promotional event in Dongargaon, Chhattisgarh when Dhoni was asked the reason behind his move, MSD revealed the real reason.

“I knew most of the bowlers of Sri Lanka as they were part of the Chennai Super Kings earlier. I promoted myself because Muralitharan was bowling at that time. I have played him a lot in the CSK nets and I was confident that I will be able to score runs freely against him. That was one of the main reasons why I pushed myself up the order during the final.” he said.

Well now that was a master stroke from MSD as playing in IPL, Dhoni was very well aware of the the bowling styles and strengths of the Sri Lankan players. These he used for his own benefit and the result was quite evident.

After Virat Kohli’s wicket fell, we all were waiting for the in-form Yuvraj Singh to walk out of the dressing room and continue the innings ahead with Gautam Gambhir. But to everyone’s surprise, skipper MSD made his way to the pitch and played the innings of his life as he scored 91 runs off 79 balls and sealed the deal at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.

Currently, as team India is locking horns with the Australians in the T20 series, Dhoni will join the team, later on, to play in the One Day Internationals. The first ODI will be played on January 12, 2019 in Sydney.