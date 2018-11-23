image
Friday, November 23rd 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Mahendra Singh Dhoni reveals why he came ahead to bat of Yuvraj Singh in the 2011 World Cup final

Sports

Mahendra Singh Dhoni reveals why he came ahead to bat of Yuvraj Singh in the 2011 World Cup final

Abhishek SinghAbhishek Singh   November 23 2018, 6.37 pm
back
Chennai Super KingscricketCSKGautam GambhirindiaIPLMahendra Singh DhoniMS DhoniMSDsportsVirat KohliYuvraj Singh
nextIndia vs Australia: Twitterati has their say over rain affected match
ALSO READ

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's better half Sakshi Dhoni ringed in her 30th with a bang!

Sourav Ganguly, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli have THIS in common

MS Dhoni is faster than Usain Bolt, we wonder if he is even human