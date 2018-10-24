Man U boss Jose Mourinho braves the crowd in a hoodie

Manchester United's boss, Jose Mourinho, sneaked into the Old Trafford stadium on foot after the MANU team bus got stuck in traffic ahead of their UEFA Champions League Group H encounter on Tuesday night. Mourinho decided to ditch the team bus and walked into the stadium before the match had begun.

The team bus is stuck in traffic again so Mourinho has decided to walk from the cricket ground to Old Trafford with his hood up! pic.twitter.com/Avm6JU2aBD — The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) October 23, 2018

Talking about the incident, the Manchester manager revealed how he walked on with a hoodie amidst thousands of fans and nobody recognised him as he entered the Theater of Dreams. "We change hotel, it's just around the corner. The players are on the bus for 45 minutes. I walked, with a hoodie, in the middle of the fans, nobody recognised me. I took two minutes! What I do in two minutes walking, the players cannot do in 45 minutes on the bus," Mourinho revealed before the game.

Mourinho arrived at the stadium before the team bus which came in at 7:09pm (local time), less than an hour before the 8pm kick-off. It was then that he decided to brave the crowds and walk around half a mile under the cover of a hoodie.

Talking about the match, Manchester United played the game against seven times champions Juventus but were outclassed in the match and ended up on the losing side. The final score of the match was 0-1.