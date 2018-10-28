Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho extends warm welcome to Thai cave boys at Old Trafford

It was in the month of June that the world came together to begin rescue operations to save 12 Thai boys trapped inside a cave. The boys, who are a part of the Wild Boars football team, along with their coach spent 18 days underground as the cave they were exploring got flooded. Now months after the incident, the 12 boys bagged an opportunity to visit Old Trafford and catch the match of their favourite football team, Manchester United.

12 boys and their coach reached Carrington where they were welcomed by Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho. The boys, between the ages 11 and 17, were on the top of the world as the former football player hugged and received them. A video of the same has been shared by the official Twitter handle of Manchester United were kids can be seen excited to say the least.

The boys also got an opportunity to step on the famous football ground and get some pictures wearing MU jerseys. A rare opportunity for sure.

A special day for the Wild Boars Football Team. ✨ #MUFC pic.twitter.com/n8E05VYEnb — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 27, 2018

It is being said that the Wild Boars team will catch the Premier League game and may also meet the footballers. Now that’s what we call a dream come true!