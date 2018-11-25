Mary Kom achieves another milestone; Priyanka Chopra may have made the biopic too early!

Mother of three, Mary Kom is still not planning on slowing down anytime soon. The sportswoman won us a gold medal for the sixth time on Saturday. Standing as the first female boxer to win six gold medals in the World Championship, the boss-lady has yet again proved that there’s no stopping her! It looks like Priyanka Chopra has made the biopic too early because Mary Kom just keeps getting better!

To get the fact right, let’s have a look at the wonder- woman’s plethora of achievements after the biopic, Mary Kom, was made. The film hit the screens on September 5, 2014. And on October 1, of the same year, the sportswoman won her first Gold Medal at the Asian Games held in South Korea. Next, on November 8, 2017, she grabbed an unprecedented fifth gold medal at the ASBC Asian Confederation women’s boxing championships held in Vietnam. And now this! She has truly held the girl-power flag higher than anyone else in the entire world!

Meanwhile, her reel-life twin, Priyanka couldn’t contain her excitement on the marvellous victory! The actor took to her social media handle on Saturday to pour in her wishes for ‘Magnificient Mary’.

“You are and always will be my inspiration,” she wrote alongside her post.

Wow! Only you could do it!! What an achievement... the first female boxer to win the #WorldChampionship for an unprecedented 6th time! Congratulations @MangteC... It’s a proud moment for the nation & you are and always will be my inspiration.. Here’s to #MagnificentMary 💪🏼 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) November 24, 2018

Congratulations and hats-off, Mary!