Mary Kom’s voice packs a punch as she sings this rock number

Divya Ramnani April 27 2019, 1.34 pm April 27 2019, 1.34 pm

Mary Kom boxes her way through championships, raises three boys and a family and just when you thought that she was already doing way too much, she’s taking it a notch higher. At the recently concluded GoaFest 2019, Mary Kom took to the stage and floored everyone as she took the mic and proceeded to belt out a rock number. She struck a chord, quite literally, with the audience.

Mary Kom charmed all those in attendance with a short rendition of the classic What's Up? by American rock group 4 Non Blondes. The video of the boxing champion, who hails from Manipur, singing has since gone viral and fans on the internet cannot get enough of how much the lady is packing a punch (pun intended) with this song. Among global dignitaries in the audience, there were also Indian personalities Kalki Koechlin, Pankaj Tripathi and cricketer Virender Sehwag.

This is, however, not the first time Mary Kom is impressing with her voice. Sometime last year, she attended an event where she sang a Lata Mangeshkar’s classic song 'Ajeeb Dastan Hai Yeh'.

Mary Kom has a ton of records to her name. She is the only woman to have become World Amateur Boxing champion for a record-breaking six times. Kom is also the only woman boxer to have won a medal in each one of the seven world championships.

The GoaFest is an annual celebration of the best in Indian advertising and media. The 2019 edition saw a bevy of stars from various fields in attendance and takes place in the beachy state over a weekend.