Max Verstappen and Esteban Ocon land themselves in trouble post a mini scuffle

It was quite an unusual scene at the race track on Sunday in Brazil after Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen confronted Point Force India's Esteban Ocon, post the match. The two racers, who got in small tiff, have been awarded punishment for their respective actions.

Talking about the incident, Verstappen was leading at Interlagos when he tried to pass backmarker Ocon who tried to retake the position but instead made contact and because of the impact, 21-year-old Dutch driver’s car got a spin. Due to this, Mercedes driver and five-time world champion Lewis Hamilton won the race. But what happened next no one expected. After calling the French driver an idiot over the radio among other more colourful words, he was caught angrily confronting Ocon on television after the race as he gave him a shove.

Though the racers were cordial post the tiff, the stewards were in no mood to let the drivers go and awarded them penalties for their actions. In a statement released later, both the drivers were subjected to public service at the governing FIA’s direction within the next six months. They accepted Max Verstappen’s explanation that he had not intended originally to hit Ocon but had lost his temper.

“While sympathetic to Verstappen’s passion, the stewards determined that it is the obligation of sportsmen at this level to act appropriately and as role models to other drivers at all levels and found that Verstappen failed in this respect.” read the statement.

On the other hand, the stewards had already handed Ocon a 10 second stop/go penalty during the race for causing the collision — a sanction that Force India team boss Otmar Szafnauer was predictably unhappy about.