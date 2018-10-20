MeToo: Mahesh Bhupathi promises to cut ties with accused

The ongoing #MeToo movement in the country has shocked many as woman from different walks of life share their horror stories and reveal the names of their sexual assaulters. While the movement has received strong support from eminent personalities and the latest to throw his weight behind the movement is tennis ace Mahesh Bhupathi. The tennis star slammed people who have stayed mum on the issues and suggested that the accused should be alienated.

In a long post shared on Instagram, Bhupati penned down his thoughts on the #MeToo movement even as he expressed shock over the many names on the accused list that he knows personally or professionally.

In the post, Mahesh also went on to reveal an incident where his wife, Bollywood actress Lara Dutta was contacted by the agency of Mukesh Chhabra, one of the accused in the Me Too campaign, for a deal. The actress refused the deal after Bhupathi asked her whether she wanted to be associated with a person who has been in news for wrong reasons lately. Bhupathi also slammed celebrities who have been accused of harassment by several women.

The 44-year old added that he will cut off his ties with the people who have been accused in the case. "Personally or professionally, I have known and engaged with Suhel Seth, Vikas Behl, Anirban Blah, Chetan Bhagat, Sajid Khan and Annu Malik. That ends today on all accounts."

Well we hope, like Mahesh, others prominent names too take their stand in the ongoing movement and help the cause.