MeToo movement: After Ranatunga, Lasith Malinga accused of sexual misconduct

With the #MeToo movement gathering momentum with each passing day, incidents involving cricketers are coming forward. The latest name to come under the scanner is that of Sri Lankan fast bowler, Lasith Malinga.

Taking to Twitter, singer Chinmayi Sripaada revealed that the pace bowler sexually assaulted a woman in his hotel room in Mumbai, a few years ago, during the Indian Premier League (IPL).

This news comes after a former flight attendant accused former Sri Lankan captain Arjuna Ranatunga of sexually harassing her. Ranatunga was accused of grabbing her by the waist. She complained the concerned authorities but it was not taken seriously and the matter was closed there and then.

It will be interesting to see how the Sri Lankan Cricket board takes these allegations as the 35-year old Malinga is still active in the game.

The #MeToo movement that gained momentum after actor Tanushree Dutta alleged actor Nana Patekar of sexual misconduct. The movement has, since then, grown big and prominent names like Alok Nath, Vikas Bahl, Kailash Kher, Anu Malik, Chetan Bhagat, Rajat Kapoor and Minister of State MJ Akbar have faced accusations.