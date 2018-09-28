Mike Tyson will not party with Salman Khan, has noble plans instead

Michael Gerard Tyson, globally known as the great Mike Tyson, landed in aamchi Mumbai in the wee hours of Friday. The former heavyweight boxing champion is here to inaugurate the Kumite 1 League of which he is the global face. He received a grand welcome at the Mumbai International airport by fans who gathered in huge numbers to get a glimpse of the former fighter.

There were reports doing the rounds that Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will be hosting a grand party, with few guests, for the living legend during his stay in Mumbai. However, that was just a rumour given that Mike put an end to the speculations during his press meet. Here the man telling us what plans to do instead.

Well clearly, Mike’s not here to party and his first trip to India clearly means business. In fact, he plans to visit slums and meet young children in Dharavi and encourage them to get in the ring. Mike himself grew up in the slums of Brooklyn before he went on to become the greatest boxing star on the planet. He also revealed that, if time permits, he plans to see the Taj Mahal.