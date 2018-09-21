Mitchell Johnson: From speed demon to style bhai

Rushabh Dhruv April 09 2019, 4.44 pm April 09 2019, 4.44 pm

Looks like after his recent retirement from the world of cricket, Australian speedster Mitchell Johnson is considering a career in fashion. Going from international cricketer to a fashion intern sounds a big leap of faith, but it’s one Mitchell is relishing for sure.

According to a report in The Western Australian, the retired fast bowler has collaborated with a local menswear label Kinn Apparel to design an exclusive capsule collection. The launch of the said design will take place on October 12 at the Prive Fashion Platform.

Mitchell who aggressively was seeking for an opportunity to explore his creative side was introduced to Kinn owner Laura Cull, by his accessories-designer wife Jessica Bratich Johnson and that’s how the partnership came into existence.

It’s not a cakewalk to migrate from one profession to another, but Johnson sounds confident: “I am out of my comfort zone. Now I have fully retired from cricket, I know the work I put into that and I am going to put just as much work into the next thing I do.”

“I have come in with the right attitude. I am going to make mistakes, I am sure, but with Laura’s background I couldn’t have a better teacher. It’s a sense of nervous excitement. That’s how I felt before most of my matches. We still haven’t decided if I am walking in the show. We will see, maybe it will be a surprise.”

Congratulations to Johnson for entering into a new venture, but fashion designing, however, will be a different challenge.