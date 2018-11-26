image
Tuesday, November 27th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet wage war, meet BCCI officials

Sports

Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet wage war, meet BCCI officials

Abhishek SinghAbhishek Singh   November 26 2018, 9.52 pm
back
cricketHarmanpreet KaurICC Women’s World T20Mithali RajRahul JohriSaba Karimsports
nextSourav Ganguly bats for axed Mithali Raj, says ‘Welcome to the group’
ALSO READ

Mithali Raj's manager lashes out at Harmanpreet Kaur's decision to bench the veteran

World T20: ICC trolls Pakistan once again and it’s epic

Mithali Raj slams a troll who questioned her Independence Day tweet timing