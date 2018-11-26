Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet wage war, meet BCCI officials

Looks like the ongoing cold war between T20 captain Harmanpreet Kaur and ODI captain Mithali Raj has gotten colder. The two warring captains held a meeting with the top BCCI bosses, BCCI CEO Rahul Johri and GM (Cricket Operations) Saba Karim, on Monday in an attempt to iron out differences.

Indian team lead by Captain Harmanpreet Kaur had a good outing at the ICC T20 World Cup until it crashed out of the tournament after it lost to England by eight wickets in the semifinals. Mithali Raj’s manager publicly accused Harmanpreet and said that she purposely benched the veteran player in the crucial game despite being fit for the game. Going by reports, Indian women team’s coach Ramesh Powar is expected to meet Johri and Karim on Wednesday to discuss, among other things, the problems between the two ladies.

In an interaction with the media, Johri confirmed Monday’s meeting but didn’t share details. "Yes, we (Johri and Karim) met Mithali, Harman and manager Trupti Bhattacharya. All of them met us separately and put across their viewpoints. We have noted everything down. Please don't ask me what has been discussed during the meeting."

Mithali was in a good nick and hit two back to back half centuries against Pakistan and Ireland respectively. But the ODI captain was rested in the crucial encounter against the Aussies and England. T20 Captain Harmanpreet stuck to her statement post the loss and said, "We were going with a winning combination. We did really well against Australia. And that is the reason we just wanted to go with the same combination.”

Well we hope the warring players end up on same pitch with a winning solution.