Mithali Raj slams a troll who questioned her Independence Day tweet timing

First published: August 16, 2018 04:58 PM IST | Updated: August 16, 2018 05:45 PM IST | Author: Debanu Das

The 72nd Independence Day saw many celebrities and ordinary citizens sharing patriotic slogans and messages. While social media was flooded with messages, India’s cricket captain Mithali Raj was a bit late in posting her tweet, wishing the country a happy Independence Day. A user going by the name Manoj on Twitter, spotted it and decided it was a great opportunity to educate Mithali on timing. Or so he thought.

The user, or rather the troll, replied to Mithali’s tweet saying that Independence Day is over and indicated that as a celebrity it is not a good idea to post wishes so late in the day. Replying to Manoj, the 35-year-old said that she is honoured to have been considered as a celebrity. Then she clarified that she is an athlete who is on national duty since 1999. She also mentioned that she is busy with the Challenger’s Trophy and phones are not allowed on and off the field during match days.

Mithali is currently playing for India Blue at the Women’s Challenger Trophy and on August 15, she managed to score 51, though her side failed to get the better of India Red, who won it by seven runs.

