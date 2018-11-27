image
Wednesday, November 28th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Mithali Raj spills the beans, blames coach Ramesh Powar and CoA official for sabotaging her career

Sports

Mithali Raj spills the beans, blames coach Ramesh Powar and CoA official for sabotaging her career

Abhishek SinghAbhishek Singh   November 27 2018, 9.58 pm
back
Annisha GuptacricketDiana EduljiHarmanpreet KaurICC Women’s World T20Mithali RajRamesh Powarsports
nextVirat Kohli rules the brand world but yet to achieve MS Dhoni's feat
ALSO READ

Sourav Ganguly bats for axed Mithali Raj, says ‘Welcome to the group’

Mithali Raj's manager lashes out at Harmanpreet Kaur's decision to bench the veteran

World T20: ICC trolls Pakistan once again and it’s epic