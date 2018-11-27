Mithali Raj spills the beans, blames coach Ramesh Powar and CoA official for sabotaging her career

The ongoing war between women ODI captain, Mithali Raj, and T20 Captain Harmanpreet Kaur seems to take a new turn with each passing day. In the latest development, the veteran Indian player has now accused the Indian team coach Ramesh Powar and Committee of Administrators' member Diana Edulji for their role in benching her for the crucial match against England despite being in good form in the T20 World Cup.

Finally breaking her silence after her omission from the team in the World T20 semi-final against England that raised quite a few eyebrows which the team lost the match by eight wickets, Mithali wrote in a letter to BCCI CEO Rahul Johri and Cricket Operations GM Saba Karim and shared her ordeal. "For the first time in a 20-year-long career, I felt deflated, depressed and let down. I am forced to think if my services to my country are of any value to a few people in power who are out to destroy me and break my confidence."

The 35-year-old player slammed Diana Edulji, for her involvement in the team’s decision to bench her for the crucial match. "To put things in perspective, I have always reposed faith in Diana Edulji and have always respected her and her position as a member of the COA, Never did I think she will use her position against me, more after hearing what all I had to go through in the Caribbean as I had spoken to her about it. Her brazen support in the press with regard to the decision of my benching in the semifinal of the T20 World Cup has left me deeply distressed, more because she knows the real facts having spoken to me."

Mithali narrated a series of events where Powar’s actions didn’t go down well with the player. "For instance, walking off if I am sitting anywhere around, watching in the nets when others bat but choosing to walk away when I am batting in nets if I try to go up to him to talk to start looking into his phone and keep walking. It was embarrassing and very evident to everyone that I was being humiliated. Yet I never lost my cool."

Mithali cleared the air that all’s well between her and Harmanpreet but she’s feeling bad that the captain supported the decision to bench her, "I would also like to point out that I have nothing against the T20 captain Harmanpreet Kaur except for the fact that her call to support the decision of the coach to leave me out of the eleven was baffling and hurtful. I wanted to win the World Cup for my country and it hurts me because we lost a golden opportunity."

On Monday, the two captains met top BCCI officials, CEO Rahul Johri and Cricket Operations GM Saba Karim, separately, and placed their version of the story. Team coach Ramesh Powar is all set to meet the top BCCI officials and have a discussion with them over the same.

