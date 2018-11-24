Mithali Raj's manager lashes out at Harmanpreet Kaur's decision to bench the veteran

Looks like Captain Harmanpreet Kaur’s decision to bench veteran Mithali Raj in the semi-final against England on Friday backfired for team India.The team was knocked out of the ICC Women’s World T20 after losing to England by eight wickets. The news of Raj’s omission did not go down well with her manager Annisha Gupta, who lashed out at Kaur and the Indian team management.

“Unfortunately @BCCIWomen believes in politics not sport. After witnessing what @MRaj03‘s experience could do in IndvIre it’s shocking that they went with what pleases @ImHarmanpreet - a manipulative, lying, immature, undeserving captain,” Gupta’s tweet read post India’s ouster from the tournament. In another tweet, Annisha called Harmanpreet a manipulative, lying, cheat.

In an interview to ESPNCricinfo, Annisha confirmed that the unverified Twitter account belonged to her and defended her statements, saying that the harsh criticism came from the right place. However, her account was deleted a couple of hours after she confirmed the story.

"I'd like to say that I don't know what is going on the inside but, now that the matches are being telecast, we can see who is performing and who is not. And we can see the kind of treatment that Mithali has received despite her brilliant performance and despite showing stability and consistency. The kind of treatment she has received is completely uncalled for and there is something deeper than we need to look at than just the statements that have been coming out.” she said

Captain Harmanpreet however defended her action and said that she has no regrets as it was a decision taken keeping team’s interests in mind. “It’s not about not selecting Mithali, it’s about keeping a winning combination,” she said at the toss.

India's spirited campaign in the ICC #WT20 comes to an end. England win the 2nd semi-final by 8 wickets and they will meet Australia in the final. Details - https://t.co/bnYQfktsLG pic.twitter.com/jaj3Canvjl — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) November 23, 2018

Harmanpreet stuck to her statement post the loss and said "We were going with a winning combination. We did really well against Australia. And that is the reason we just wanted to go with the same combination."

Harmanpreet was appointed captain of the India T20 team two years ago and there have been reports of a cold war between her and Raj. During a T20I tri-series in Mumbai earlier this year which involved England and Australia, Harmanpreet had even urged the team management to find more players who could run around the field the whole day and not just stand in the 30-yard circle.