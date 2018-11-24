image
Saturday, November 24th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Mithali Raj's manager lashes out at Harmanpreet Kaur's decision to bench the veteran

Sports

Mithali Raj's manager lashes out at Harmanpreet Kaur's decision to bench the veteran

Abhishek SinghAbhishek Singh   November 24 2018, 12.02 am
back
Annisha GuptacricketHarmanpreet KaurICC Women’s World T20Mithali Rajsports
nextMahendra Singh Dhoni and Ziva's bugs bunny video is breaking the internet
ALSO READ

World T20: ICC trolls Pakistan once again and it’s epic

Mithali Raj slams a troll who questioned her Independence Day tweet timing

This Independence day let’s root for these sports women who brought us glory