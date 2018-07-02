home/ sports
MLS Soccer star Collin Martin comes out as gay, is overwhelmed with the support

MLS Soccer star Collin Martin comes out as gay, is overwhelmed with the support

First published: July 02, 2018 04:44 PM IST | Updated: July 02, 2018 04:44 PM IST | Author: Prajakta Ajgaonkar

Major League Soccer player Collin Martin has come out of the closet. He has announced that he is gay. This has made him the second MLS player to do so. He took to his social media account to make the announcement. The midfielder for Minnesota United made this confession just hours before his team was scheduled to host a ‘Pride Match’ standing in support of the LGBT community.

He wrote that it is for the first time that that he is publicly announcing about his orientation. He continued, “Today, I’m proud that my entire team and the management of Minnesota United know that I am gay. I have received only kindness and acceptance from everyone in Major League Soccer and that has made the decision to come out publicly that much easier.”

MLS Commissioner Don Garber said in a statement: “We admire Collin’s courage, and are proud of him and of the support from the soccer community.”

He is the second player to come out during his playing career after Robbie Rogers, who announced about his sexual orientation in 2013 before retiring as a Leeds player.

Speaking of Martin, everybody was raving about his courage as he is the only active male professional athlete in the US to have come out.

SHOW MORE
tags: #Collin Martin #football #gay #Major League #photo #Player #Robbie Rogers #soccer #Social Media #sport

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All