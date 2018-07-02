MLS Soccer star Collin Martin comes out as gay, is overwhelmed with the support

Major League Soccer player Collin Martin has come out of the closet. He has announced that he is gay. This has made him the second MLS player to do so. He took to his social media account to make the announcement. The midfielder for Minnesota United made this confession just hours before his team was scheduled to host a ‘Pride Match’ standing in support of the LGBT community.

He wrote that it is for the first time that that he is publicly announcing about his orientation. He continued, “Today, I’m proud that my entire team and the management of Minnesota United know that I am gay. I have received only kindness and acceptance from everyone in Major League Soccer and that has made the decision to come out publicly that much easier.”

Tonight my team, @MNUFC , is having their Pride night. It's an important night for me — I'll be announcing that I am an openly gay player in Major League Soccer. #soccerforall pic.twitter.com/cOJQXfrBiv — Collin Martin (@martcw12) June 29, 2018

MLS Commissioner Don Garber said in a statement: “We admire Collin’s courage, and are proud of him and of the support from the soccer community.”

He is the second player to come out during his playing career after Robbie Rogers, who announced about his sexual orientation in 2013 before retiring as a Leeds player.

Speaking of Martin, everybody was raving about his courage as he is the only active male professional athlete in the US to have come out.