Mohamed Salah offers the sweetest barter during an Arsenal game

In one of the sweetest gestures by any athlete, Egypt national and Arsenal star Mohamed Salah made a fan’s day. Mohamed celebrated the game’s victory as he bartered his team’s jersey with a fan for a chocolate box.

The Wednesday night match against Red Star Belgrade ended with the score 4-0 as Salah scored a goal either side of half-time at Anfield, his fifth and sixth goals of the league.

Salah was replaced by substitute Daniel Sturridge after 73 minutes into the game but as he made his way onto the pitch at full-time, he ran over to a female fan in the front row and handed her his shirt. She seemed to be holding a sign in Arabic and called him over before giving Salah a wrapped gift after he handed her the jersey.

Reportedly, the package was a £42 luxury box of chocolates by Thorntons, from the manufacturer's Corne Port Royal Classic Assorted collection.

Talking about Salah, it was his night which he will cherish for sure as he scored 50 goals for Liverpool. The 26-year-old got this feat in his 65th game which makes him the quickest to in the Liverpool history to reach this milestone.