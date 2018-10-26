image
Saturday, October 27th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Mohamed Salah offers the sweetest barter during an Arsenal game

Sports

Mohamed Salah offers the sweetest barter during an Arsenal game

Abhishek SinghAbhishek Singh   October 26 2018, 11.26 pm
back
ArsenalfootballInstagramMohamed SalahRed Star Belgradesports
nextCristiano Ronaldo's gesture towards a pitch invader is breaking the internet for all the right reasons
ALSO READ

KL Rahul is an Arsenal fan, makes debut at the Emirates

Gully Boy with Gunner Boy: Ranveer Singh chills with Mesut Özil

World Cup 2018: France legend Thierry Henry will be plotting against his own country