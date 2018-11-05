Mohamed Salah’s statue faces Twitterati’s wrath as it becomes a hit meme

A statue of the Egyptian Liverpool footballer Mohamed Salah was unveiled in Egypt's Sharm el-Sheikh. The statue, a tribute to the Premier League player, soon became a meme as many pointed out that the statue did not actually look like the player. The statue depicts him standing in his trademark goal scoring pose and is trending for all the wrong reasons.

The figure created by Egyptian sculptor Mia Abdel Allah was unveiled in the 26-year-old’s homeland as a tribute to his success in football over the last couple of years at both club and international level. He also won the PFA Player of the Award and was nominated for the FIFA’s Best Men's Award as he went on to score 32 goals in his debut campaign.

Fans on social media had a different take on the statue altogether as various memes related to the statue surfaced online. Here are some of them.

This was not it, many even went on to compare the statue to the infamous statue of former Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo.

