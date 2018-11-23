More trouble for Ronaldinho as authorities seize 3 luxury cars

Former Barcelona and Brazil legend Ronaldinho was about to do a Vijay Mallya on the Brazilian authorities but they turned out to be smarter than the ones in India. Following a court order, Ronaldinho and his brother’s passports were seized by the officials after the star player had gone bankrupt due to a string of bad investments. Now the Brazilian authorities have seized three of his luxury cars from his property for unpaid dues.

In order to make sure that Ronaldinho pays up, the authorities raided his home in Porto Alegre and seized some of his most valuable cars, which include two BMW’s and a Mercedes Benz. The authorities have also seized Ronaldinho’s art collection from the same property.

In a statement released by the District Attorney's Office read: “Porto Alegre Environmental Justice Promoters accompanied, on Wednesday morning, compliance with a search warrant and seizure of vehicles and luxury goods at the residence of Roberto de Assis Moreira. During the execution of the warrant, three luxury vehicles and a painting by the painter André Berardo were seized. In addition, several items with economic value were listed, such as televisions, snooker tables and foosball, among others.”

The World Cup winner and his brother Roberto were convicted of illegal construction in February 2015 and ordered to pay 8.5 million Brazilian Real (£1.7m). Along with company Reno Constructions and Incorporations Ltd., they were found to have built a sugar mill with a fishing platform and a pier in a permanent preservation area on Lake Guaiba without permission. The two were found guilty after they cut down the native forest and carried out drainage and land movement without a license and hence the court had ordered Ronaldinho not to travel out of the country unless he settles his £1.75m debt

The 38-year-old footballer who represented the likes of Barca, AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain during his illustrious career, announced his retirement from professional football in January this year.