MS Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir to soon join the league of cricketers turned politicians?

Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir are surely the two big names in the field of sports. Now, if reports are to be believed, the two might soon become big names in politics too. According to a report in The Sunday Guardian, the ruling party is in talks with Dhoni and Gambhir to contest for 2019 Lok Sabha elections from their respective states, Delhi and Jharkhand.

It is said that Gambhir would be replacing Meenakshi Lekhi in the New Delhi constituency. A senior BJP leader told the tabloid, “Reports from the ground about Meenakshi Lekhi are not good. People from her constituency are not happy with her work and the party leadership has decided that she will not be repeated this time as a candidate from New Delhi. Gautam Gambhir, in most likelihood, will be the party’s candidate from the same seat. He has wide acceptability and is known for his social work. He is a Delhiite and will do his best for the people of Delhi.”

Not just this, BJP is also planning to have Dhoni and Gambhir as their star campaigners for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. “Both players have wide acceptability, respect and credibility across the country and are regarded as leaders by all sections of society. They are not only leaders from their respective states, but also leaders of the country. Dhoni is currently the captain of the Chennai Super Kings team playing at the IPL (Indian Premier League) and thus has reach and mass base even in the southern parts of India. Both these players joining the party will be an asset for us,” the senior leader stated.

Well, if Dhoni and Gambhir decide to join politics, they won’t be the only cricketers to enter the world of politics. The first name that comes in our mind when we say cricketers-turned-politicians is Navjot Singh Sidhu. Earlier, he was with BJP, but in 2017, he joined Congress.

Mohammad Azharuddin known for match-fixing scandal joined politics in 2009. He won general elections in that year and became a Member of Parliament. There are other names too like Kirti Azad, Mohammad Kaif, Vinod Kambli, etc.