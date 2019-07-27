Abhishek Singh July 27 2019, 6.45 pm July 27 2019, 6.45 pm

Team India had a disappointing end to their World Cup journey, as our men in blue were crashed out of the tournament that took place in England. After being defeated by New Zealand in the semifinals, few players were severely criticised for their poor performance in the World Cup and MS Dhoni was one of them. Recently, the former Indian skipper made headlines when he decided to opt out of the West Indies tour and instead undertaking patrolling, guard and post duty with his battalion in Kashmir.

Reportedly, questions were raised over the former captain’s security in the terror prone valley region and squashing all the reports, Army chief Gen. Bipin has issued a statement. In a video interview with a channel, Rawat said that he does not think that the former Indian cricket captain needs protection. “When a citizen of India wants to don the military uniform then he has to also be prepared to fulfill the task for which the uniform has been assigned to him. MS Dhoni has carried out his basic training and we know that he will be able to accomplish the task,” said Bipin Rawat.

“In fact, he will be protecting a lot of other people because he will now be performing with the 106 Territorial Army battalion (Para). It is a very good battalion and they have been performing line of communication duties, static protection and he will be a part of it. I don’t think we will need to protect him, he will protect the citizens and garrison entrusted to his task,” he added.