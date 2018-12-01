MS Dhoni is also a tennis champ, wins local tournament in Ranchi

Former team India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni seems to be making the most of his time off from the pitch. While he’s not busy spending quality time with his family, especially his daughter Ziva, he’s winning on a different pitch. We all know MSD is a perfect all-rounder when it comes to cricket but recently he was crowned champion in a tennis tournament.

Since MSD was not part of the T20I, he decided to take part in a local tournament at the JSCA stadium in Ranchi, his hometown. As per reports, the veteran Indian player despite losing the toss won in the men’s double category. The final score read 6-3, 6-3 in straight sets and it left the crowd mesmerized seeing MSD in action. Well, it looks like not just cricket and football, tennis is also MSD’s favorite game.

Team India is currently locking horns with the Australia XI and the first of the four test matches will begin from December 3 at Adelaide. MSD will join team for the ODI series which is to begin from January 12, 2019.