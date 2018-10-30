image
Tuesday, October 30th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

MS Dhoni is faster than Usain Bolt, we wonder if he is even human

Sports

MS Dhoni is faster than Usain Bolt, we wonder if he is even human

Abhishek SinghAbhishek Singh   October 30 2018, 7.38 pm
back
cricketInstagramKeemo PaulMahendra Singh DhoniMS DhoniMSDRohit SharmasportsTwitterVirat Kohli
nextIt’s a boy: Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik are the newest celebrity parents
ALSO READ

Asia Cup 2018: MS Dhoni the mastermind behind Khaleel Ahmed's victory moment

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas enjoy an All Stars match as MS Dhoni preps, Exclusive pics

Asia Cup 2018: MS Dhoni keeps mum on umpiring, fears being fined