MS Dhoni is faster than Usain Bolt, we wonder if he is even human

Captain Virat Kohli led Men in Blue are going all guns against the West Indies in the ongoing ODI series. Be it Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma or the bowlers, team India has been ruthless towards the Carribean side and looks like there’s more coming to it. On Wednesday, MSD overtook the fastest man on planet Earth, Usain Bolt and proved that he’s still got the spark in him.

In the 28th over of the match, MSD effected a stumping to dismiss Windies player Keemo Paul in just 0.08 seconds. His reflex behind the stumps stumped bowler Ravindra Jadeja who thought the batsman wasn't out. But the smile Dhoni gave, assured Jadeja that he got his man.

Quickest stumping & That precious smile😍... If there is anything faster than the speed of light in this world, it should be DHONI's stumping🔥#Dhoni #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/D87rTTjcWu — Prakash MSD'ian (@shadowOfMahi) October 29, 2018

Well, it’s only MSD who can surprise us with his antics on the field. In the process, MSD also beat the world record set by Usain Bolt who is known as Lightning Bolt owing to his record-breaking feat on the track. While Usain Bolt holds the record of being the quickest in the 100 meters sprint with a record time of 9.58 seconds which comes to 0.095 per meter, while MSD’s stumping came in a record 0.08 seconds. There is, of course, no reason to compare given that they're both are in different arenas. Usain's sport is all about speed while Dhoni's is all about reflex.

Although Rohit was the MoM in the 4th ODI, it was MS Dhoni who produced one of the classiest stumpings and caught Keemo Paul short of his crease. We are sure the stumping act will shut down all talks of MSD retiring and making way for another keeper