MS Dhoni reveals his retirement plans amidst the upcoming World Cup

Abhishek Singh May 21 2019, 11.31 pm May 21 2019, 11.31 pm

After the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League got over this month, all eyes are now set on the forthcoming 50 over World Cup in England. The Virat Kohli led boys are very confident that they are all set to repeat the 2011 heroics. While cricket is a team game, all eyes will be on MS Dhoni as the team will be heavily banking on the World Cup winning captain’s ideas and guidance. There have been many speculations that the former captain is all set to retire from the 50 over format post the tournament, a new video featuring MS Dhoni himself throws light on his future plans.

We all saw MS Dhoni’s biopic which starred Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead and we know that Dhoni was working as a Railway ticket collector before making a name for himself in the Indian cricket team. But, in a recent video, we see 37-year old MSD reveal that since childhood he wanted to become an artist and that he has always kept this as a secret. Dhoni also showed some of his artwork. While the first painting was a landscape drawing, the second painting was of something he described could be a mode of transport in future.

Dhoni #whydhoniwhy you are leaving bat don’t do this pic.twitter.com/AMTV7uYusp — Jamod Kishan (@JamodKishan5) May 20, 2019

Calling the third painting as his favourite, Dhoni revealed that it was a replica of him while batting for his IPL franchise in Chennai Super Kings jersey. In the end, Dhoni said that he will soon be holding an exhibition of his paintings and he even asked for suggestions and advice from his fans.

If reports are to be believed, MS Dhoni will announce his retirement from the One Day International cricket post the World Cup 2019 gets over in England. After retiring from Test cricket in 2019, Dhoni continued playing the ODI’s and T20’s for India. Dhoni has made 10500 runs with an average of 50.72 from 341 ODI appearances. Dhoni has scored 10 centuries and 71 fifties in the ODI format.