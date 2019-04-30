MS Dhoni was always the family's hero, this throwback picture is proof!

Ranjini Maitra April 30 2019, 9.11 am April 30 2019, 9.11 am

Few of us grow up to enjoy the best of fame, wealth and success. Rest of us manage nevertheless. But far before you have made the most of your life and showed the world what you are capable of, you have a handful of fans, cheering for you in silence and noise. That's none other than your family! This holds true for everyone including the Captain Cool Mahendra Singh Dhoni. This throwback picture bears witness!

Shared by a fan account of Dhoni's wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni on Instagram, the photo has his parents Pan Singh and Devaki Devi looking on as a cricket match plays on the TV and Mahi's face flashes on the screen. The elderly couple is accompanied by a young guy, who probably happens to be his elder brother Narendra Singh Dhoni. His sister Jayati is missing from the frame, but don't miss out on the four-legged member of the family! The old TV and the surrounding, as seen in the picture, suggest that this memory is at least a decade old.

As we all have read many times and as his biopic MS Dhoni: An Untold Story also suggests, Dhoni's childhood in Ranchi was far from lavish. His father worked in a junior management position with MECON while Dhoni was spotted by his school's sports coach as a potential talent. The rest, as they say, is history.

The former Test and ODI captain of Indian Cricket presently captains Chennai Super Kings in Indian Premier League. Having played a total number of 12 matches so far, out of which they lost 4 and won 8, CSK occupies the second position in the ranking table, with 16 points. The only team ahead of it is Delhi Capitals, with the same number of wins, loses and points but a higher net run rate.