New Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri doesn’t smoke cigarettes, he EATS them

Maurizio Sarri marked his first Premier League game with a 3-0 victory at Huddersfield as the manager of Chelsea, a sight that Blues fans might have to get used to. But that’s not the only interesting bit of the story. Cigarette smoking is injurious to health, but looks like Sarri has taken his addiction for nicotine to another level.

For the uninitiated, the manager is a nicotine addict. The former Napoli manager used to regular smoke by the side of the pitch while in charge of the Serie A side. However, smoking cigarettes inside stadiums in the UK is banned and so the Italian has come up with an alternative. Sarri did not light any of the cigarettes, but clutched them throughout the victory against the Terriers.

Pictures taken at the John Smith’s Stadium show Sarri with a cigarette in his mouth. Not smoking but eating! What a weird way of keeping up with the law and his addiction. Arsene Wenger, Slaven Bilic and Carlo Ancelotti are among the few managers to have been spotted smoking during their careers before the ban came into action.

Lastly, Chelsea are likely to face a tougher test next week when they tackle London rivals Arsenal.