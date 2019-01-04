Newlyweds Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap met Farah Khan and it was a 'racket'

2018 was a year of weddings in Bollywood, from Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja to Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas and many more. These weddings created a lot of buzz in the media. Away from the razzmatazz of cinema, two people said their vows in Hyderabad. Their wedding wasn't as glamorous but it surely created a lot of interest in the media as well considering the two happened to be the power couple of Indian badminton, Sania Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap. The two tied the knot in December last year and now, the newlyweds are all set to make their small screen appearance as a couple for the first time in Farah Khan’s show Kanpur Waale Khuranas.

Farah Khan took to Instagram to share a picture from the sets of the show. In her caption, she has called Saina and Parupalli a lovely couple. The choreographer-turned-filmmaker has also mentioned that the chat was about sports, food and Bollywood. Saina also took to Instagram to inform her fans that she has shot for the episode and had a lot of fun. Dressed in a pastel coloured gown Saina truly looked like a perfect new bride, but Parupalli opted to be in casuals.

View this post on Instagram What funnnn #kanpurwaalekhuranas show 😘😘 A post shared by SAINA NEHWAL (@nehwalsaina) on Jan 4, 2019 at 3:55am PST

This year we will also get to see Saina Nehwal’s biopic which is being directed by Amole Gupte. The biopic stars Shraddha Kapoor as Saina and the shooting of the film has already started. The makers are yet to announce the release date, but we simply can’t wait to watch Saina’s journey on the silver screen.