image
Friday, January 4th 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

Newlyweds Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap met Farah Khan and it was a 'racket'

Sports

Newlyweds Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap met Farah Khan and it was a 'racket'

Murtuza NullwalaMurtuza Nullwala   January 04 2019, 7.58 pm
back
EntertainmentFarah KhanKanpur Waale KhuranasOthersParupalli KashyapSaina NehwalSaina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap WeddingsportsTelevision
nextTFPC explains the upcoming release rush in Kollywood
ALSO READ

PV Sindhu shares life lessons she learnt in 2018, hopes for new challenges

Happy New Year 2019: Bollywood biopics to look forward to this year

Year Ender 2018: Indian sportswomen who broke all records