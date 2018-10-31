Novak Djokovic breaks his game to look out for unwell fan

A true sportsman upholds his spirit, on and off the game. Tennis player Novak Djokovic, who was playing against Joao Sousa in the second round of Paris Masters Match, paused his game and went to look after a fan who reportedly fainted. While he was getting ready to serve out, Djokovic noticed confusion in the row behind him.

The video shows him walking up to the fan and offering him his towel as the other spectators clap at his gesture.

Djokovic also signalled to the umpire, therefore resulting in Sousa holding up his racket and calling it a halt as well. He finally finished the match on 7-5, 6-1 and will be facing Bosnia’s Damir Dzumhur in the third round.

In a recent press conference, Djokovic also recalled winning his first Wimbledon in 2011, defeating Rafael Nadal.

"We had a little celebration. Of course, going back to Belgrade, being welcomed by 100,000 people on the main square, was something that will probably never happen again. It's the most beautiful experience I had as a person, as an athlete. It was unbelievable. I never expected that something like that can happen. It was unbelievable. I never expected that something like that can happen," he said.

Being welcomed by 100,000 people is not a very LITTLE celebration, after all!