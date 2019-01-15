Old video of Virat Kohli calling a blind date 'ugly' resurfaces, will there be another outrage?

Cricketers Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul have made headlines for wrong reasons in the last few days. Their appearance on Koffee With Karan 6 was a pleasant change from the film stars (though we love them equally), but their remarks (Hardik's remarks to be precise) have now landed them in a soup. Neither the audience nor the BCCI took Hardik's remarks lightly. They were largely perceived as misogynist. They were not just served a show cause notice but were also dropped from ongoing India vs Australia ODI series.

In fact, the episode was also withdrawn from Hotstar. It has sparked a mixed reaction on social media, with some believing that the board treated it aptly and some opining that it shouldn't impact their careers. Meanwhile, an old video of Virat Kohli is resurfacing. In it, a young Kohli is heard talking about a 5-minute-long blind date where he ran away from because the girl was 'ugly'! Not the perfect time for such a video to pop up on our twitter feeds once more. What do you think?

Virat Kohli calls a girl "ugly" after leaving her stranded on a date. Post your misogyny outrage below. pic.twitter.com/DjLYh4JJym — MS Dennis (@DennisCricket_) January 13, 2019

Interestingly enough, most of his fans are defending the cricketer since they feel he was only a 19-year-old guy when he made the comment. Many are of the opinion that this video can't be compared to what Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul, two grown-up men, did on national television!