image
Tuesday, December 4th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

On Mithali Raj’s birthday, Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana cheer coach Ramesh Powar

Sports

On Mithali Raj’s birthday, Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana cheer coach Ramesh Powar

Abhishek SinghAbhishek Singh   December 04 2018, 5.49 pm
back
cricketDiana EduljiHarmanpreet KaurICC Women’s World T20Mithali RajRamesh PowarSmriti Mandhanasports
nextDwayne Bravo’s pre-wicket celebration has gone viral and we aren’t complaining
ALSO READ

Mithali Raj responds to T20 controversy, calls it darkest day of her life

Sunil Gavaskar on Mithali Raj T20 controversy: I feel sorry for her

Mithali Raj's leaked letter to BCCI CEO Rahul Johri triggers questions