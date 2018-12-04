On Mithali Raj’s birthday, Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana cheer coach Ramesh Powar

India women’s T20 cricket captain Harmanpreet Kaur and vice-captain Smriti Mandhana have come out in support of the team’s former coach Ramesh Powar. The players have also urged to get Ramesh back as team’s coach after his tenure with the team ended on November 30.

Reportedly, Harmanpreet and Smriti have also requested the cricket board to renew Powar’s contract as coach of the Indian women’s team so that they can carry on the momentum gathered during his tenure. This move comes in after Mithali accused Powar and the Committee of Administrators (COA) member Diana Edulji of bias against her in a letter to the BCCI last week.

Interestingly on the day when the veteran player turned 36, both Harmanpreet and Smriti sent separate mails to BCCI in support and praise of Powar and called him a great team man who helped the side win 14 consecutive matches before that crushing loss in the semifinals of the World T20.

“Sir Ramesh Powar not only improved us as players but did motivate us to set targets and challenge our own limits. He has changed the face of Indian women’s team both technically and strategically. He has inculcated in us the sense of winning,” Harmanpreet wrote in her mail.

Defending her action of not having Mithali in the side and resting her against the English side, Harmanpreet wrote, “Keeping in mind the need of the hour where me, Smriti, the selector (Sudha Shah) and the coach together in the presence of our manager felt that we should go ahead with the winning combination.”

Smriti’s tone too matched with her captain’s tone and she also urged the board to get Ramesh Powar back with the team. “Since we are merely a month away from the New Zealand series and hardly 15 months from the next T20 World Cup in Australia, his (Powar) guidance and inputs will be helpful for the team to perform well. It is important for the Indian cricket’s growth that everybody is on the same page and I believe that differences can be amicably resolved via discussion,” Smriti wrote.

In his report submitted to the BCCI through e-mail, Powar accused Mithali of ignoring her role and batting for own milestones during the course of the ICC World T20. Powar said that Mithali gave minimum inputs in team meetings and not a single word of appreciation came from her after finishing at the top of the table. “Mithali was struggling to score quickly in practice matches as wickets were low bounce and slow. The intent was missing. Could not lean and execute shots due to limited ability in skills and fitness,” he said.