Oprah Winfrey catches up on the FIFA World Cup fever, has a special favourite too

Just like everybody is rooting for their favourites this FIFA World Cup, popular American talk show host Oprah Winfrey too has a personal favourite.

She has caught on the World Cup fever in a big way and she took to her Instagram profile to congratulate all the teams who’ve participated in the World Cup. However, her favourite team is Mexico.

Donning a green jersey, Oprah shared a video which has her and other World Cup lovers announcing excitedly ‘You get a car!’ An overly excited Oprah then yells, “We love all the countries – but we especially love Mexico!”

World Cup fever at our house! A post shared by Oprah (@oprah) on Jul 1, 2018 at 1:55pm PDT

The Mexico National Team reposted the video on Twitter and thanked Oprah for her support. Winfrey’s Word Cup fever has come shortly after her voice was heard on The Handmaid’s Tale episode. Speaking of the World Cup, the month-long event will witness 32 nations, all divided into eight groups competing in 64 games over a period of 32 days fighting for the trophy. The matches will be played in 12 stadiums, located in 11 cities and spread over 1800 miles across Russia.

It’s indeed exciting to see our celebs wake up and encourage the players on field.