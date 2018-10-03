After Cristiano Ronaldo, here are five sportsmen accused of rape

Cristiano Ronaldo is undoubtedly one of the most popular players on the planet. His popularity is not without a reason of course, as the star footballer has enough awards to fill a museum. Though he was recently handed a red card and had to sit out on a game, Ronaldo had more to worry about than his time off the pitch. A former model had claimed that she was raped by Ronaldo in a penthouse suite of the Palms Casino Resort, after which he allegedly apologized and said he’s ‘usually a gentleman.’

The Sun obtained exclusive footage of Ronaldo dancing with the victim, a mere couple of hours before the alleged assault. The incident had occurred in 2009. As Ronaldo and his lawyers gear up for what could potentially be a career-threatening situation, here’s a look at a few sportsmen who were accused of rape.

Makhaya Ntini

South Africa’s pace mainstay Ntini was known as the first black cricketer to play for his side. But in 1998, he was booked in a sexual assault case for having allegedly raped a woman in East London. He was found not guilty and managed to evade a six-year prison sentence.

Mike Tyson

A cult figure in the media and his fans, Tyson was convicted of a rape charge against him in 1991. He was sentenced to six years in prison and it was followed by a probation period of four years. However, he was released in 1995, allowing him to restart his career in boxing. He even made appearances in films.

Soumyajit Ghosh

Ghosh is a table tennis player and had played at the Olympics. He was accused of raping an 18-year-old girl after promising to marry her. Though he denied all charges against him, he is now married to the same girl. Ghosh had to miss out on the Commonwealth Games at the Gold Coast and also the Asian Games in 2018, because of the charges.

Sardar Singh

Singh is probably the most popular hockey player in India. But in 2016, he was accused by a female hockey player of rape and assault, and the woman even claimed that he was her ex-fiancé.

Ched Evans

Evans had a nice career shaping up, but in April 2012, he was convicted of rape and sent to prison for two and a half years. In 2016, a retrial was ordered by the Court of Appeal, and he was cleared of the charges.