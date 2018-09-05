Asian Games 2018 closing with the tunes of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is the most LIT thing ever

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai came in the year 1998, and along with it came the candy-floss brand of romance and friendship, a la Karan Johar. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji, the movie had everything going for it, from the songs that are still a rage, to the tear-jerker that the plot was. Hence, if the magic of the same persists to date, it shouldn't be a surprise. And the same was seen at the closing ceremony of the recently concluded Asian Games 2018, when the Indonesian artiste Denada broke into a gig and sang the title track of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Koi Mil Gaya, along with Indian singer and composer Sidharth Slathia. The moment was as filmy as nostalgic, and a video of the same was posted by Dharma Productions.

It's strange how even after two decades, the magic of the movie remains. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, which released on 16th October 1998 went on to receive many accolades, including the prestigious National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. Apart from these two numbers from the movie, Sidharth also performed Jai Ho from Slumdog Millionaire.

Asian Games 2018 turned out to be good for India as our athletes grabbed a total of 69 medals, including 15 golds, 24 silvers, and 30 bronze ones. Many records were created this year as sportspersons like Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and others brought home gold. With this, as we have now come to a close of the 2018 edition, let's wait for the next one to see the country achieve more laurels.