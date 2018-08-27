Asian Games 2018: Did Vinesh Phogat return the favour when Neeraj Chopra clinched gold?

They have brought themselves and the country pride and joy, winning gold medals. Vinesh Phogat and Neeraj Chopra are good friends but the media had teased they may be more than that. Phogat won gold at the Commonwealth Games 2018 and at the Asian Games for wrestling. On both occasions, Neeraj was present to cheer for her. The duo has slammed reports claiming them to be romantically linked. On August 27, it was Neeraj’s turn to take the center stage, and he won gold for Javelin Throws, but was his friend Vinesh present?

While Neeraj was present to cheer for his friend, it is not clear if Vinesh was present when her buddy was battling it out. However, she was among the first people to tweet out in support of him.

A report on Mid-Day quoted Neeraj as saying: "I know her very well. I've known her since the time we were inducted into JSW Sports. But we are just good friends." However, a national newspaper had claimed that Vinesh and Neeraj may be getting closer to each other. The duo slammed the report, tweeting that it was ‘really sad’. Earlier when Vinesh was asked if Neeraj was her lucky charm, she too had said that they were just ‘good friends.’