Asian Games 2018: Four Japanese players embarrass their country, sent home for hooking up with prostitutes

Four Japanese basketball players were booted out from the ongoing Asian Games 2018 after being involved in a prostitute scandal. The Japanese Olympic Committee told the press on Monday that the players were sent home for allegedly paying prostitutes for sex after delegation head Yasuhiro Yamashita said that they’ spent the night in a hotel with women’.

The players, Yuya Nagayoshi, Takuya Hashimoto, Takuma Sato and Keita Imamura, were spotted in their national jerseys, in a notorious red light district of Jakarta. Yamashita told the press that the players hooked up with the women after eating and drinking and their Japan-emblazoned shirts made it easier to identify them.

"I met with the athletes and they deeply regret what they did. I apologize from the bottom of my heart as the head of the delegation," Yamashita said.

This isn’t the first ‘embarrassing situation’ for Japan. Previously, in Asian Games 2014, a swimmer was sent home immediately after being caught stealing a journalist’s camera.

“I just feel a sense of shame. We deeply apologise and intend to give the athletes thorough guidance from now on,” Yamashita added.

Moreover, JOC also told the press that the players had to pay for their own flights while heading back from Jakarta, and further stated that their behavior was a ‘clear breach of the team's conduct code, which specifies athletes are to be role models’.