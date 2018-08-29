Asian Games 2018: Gold medalist Manjit Singh is desperate to see his 5-month-old son

Disregarded by the state government, Haryana’s Manjit Singh went on to bring his country a gold medal in the ongoing Asian Games in Jakarta. Singh does not have any permanent job, as per reports and he has not yet seen his five-month-old son. While Singh was dashing the tracks to victory, his wife, Kiran Devi was in Narwana in India, along with their child watching the television.

Men's 800m gold medalist India's Manjit Singh holds up his medal on the podium during the athletics competition at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

“Since Abhir was born, my husband has not come home, instead training in Ooty and Bhutan. Even though he has been training without a job, he makes sure that he keeps sending Abhir gifts,” Kiran was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

India's Manjit Singh celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the men's 800m final during the athletics competition at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Several other reports mention that the gold winner had applied for jobs in Haryana but to no avail. "I hope now the government will not reject him now," Manjit’s father Randhir Singh told Times of India.

India's Manjit Singh celebrates after winning g the men's 800m final during the athletics competition at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

According to Manjit’s father, his son trains at the National Institute of Sports in Patiala, and only returns home once a year. “When he is home, he helps me on the farm and takes care of our cattle,” said Randhir.

Speaking to ESPN, Manjit said: “Can you imagine what it is like for a father to not see his newborn son? I've wanted so much to meet him and hold him in my hands. I want to meet my son.”