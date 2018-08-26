Asian Games 2018: Saina and Sindhu sweat to bring medals home

Saina Nehwal is assured of a historic medal from the ongoing Asian Games after she reached the semifinals by beating world number four Ratchanok Inthanon of Thailand. Meanwhile, the third-seeded PV Sindhu, beat Jindapol Nitchaon in the last eight. With Sindhu’s victory, India is now assured of a second medal in badminton as per reports.

Sindhu Pusarla of India reacts after winning a set point against Nichaon Jindapol of Thailand against during their women's single badminton match at the 18th in Jakarta, Indonesia, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati)

Though Sindhu scraped a victory, she had to work for it as she had dropped the second game and took the match to a decider. She won the third round 21-14. India won eight badminton medals in the Asian Games and of them, six are from team events and one from the men’s doubles.

Saina Nehwal of India returns a shot to Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand during their women's single badminton match at the 18th in Jakarta, Indonesia, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati)

Saina can win a bronze at the tournament after she beat the former world champion Inthanon 21-18, 21-16, in a quarter final that lasted 42 minutes. Though she was down 3-8, she managed to beat her opponent. Saina had previously beaten Inthanon at the recently held World Champsionship in Nanjing, and also at the Indonesian Master.

Sindhu Pusarla of India returns a shot to Nichaon Jindapol of Thailand against during their women's single badminton match at the 18th in Jakarta, Indonesia, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati)

"She was playing strong and I knew she will challenge me today. I was taking her seriously, she had beaten Sung Ji Hyun in the previous match and first time I saw her playing well against a rally player," Saina told news agencies.