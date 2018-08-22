Asian Games 2018: The process to make mascot dolls will captivate you

The Asian Games 2018 is in full swing with quite a few Indians grabbing medals. The games will continue till September 2 and if you’ve been keeping up with the news, you may have noticed the mascots for this year. Unlike other events, the 2018 edition of the Asian Games have three mascots - Bhin Bhin, Atung and Kaka. The organisers have narrowed down on a doll manufacturer to mass produce these dolls.

Bhin Bhin is the bird of paradise, the Atung is a deer and Kaka is a rhino. The organisers settled for three mascots this year since the first one, which resembled a chicken, was widely criticized as it did not represent the host nation, Indonesia. According to a report, the three mascots are meant to represent the east, west and the center regions of the country.

Based in Malang, East Java, Istana Boneka is a doll manufacturing company which working tirelessly to produce the dolls. Susan Soewono, the owner, and her team of 300 workers are reportedly producing over 3,000 dolls per day.

“However, since they are a special order, we cannot sell them directly [to customers]. We only manufacture them and deliver them to license holders,” Susan told the Jakarta Post.

Susan and her team get 2D images as style guides. Using a computer, the process them as 3D images and finally create the doll.