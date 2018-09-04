Asian Games 2018: Vijender Singh has a humble request for Mamata Banerjee

Swapna Barman made India proud at the Asian Games 2018 by winning a gold medal in the heptathlon. The heptathlete hails from Jalpaiguri, West Bengal, and the WB government has promised to give her Rs 10 lakhs and a government job. Well, looks like boxer Vijender Singh isn’t very happy with the amount being given to Barman. The boxer tweeted to West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, to increase the price amount for Barman.

Well, Mamata Banerjee has yet to reply to Singh's request. We wonder if she will respond to it and if the prize money will be increased. Let’s wait and watch.

Talking about Swapna Barman, she is the first one to get a gold medal for India in the heptathlon. She won the medal despite suffering from a jaw injury. Barman broke her own record of 6026 points in the seven-event competition to earn India's first heptathlon gold in the Asian Games 2018.

This year has been the best year for India at Asian Games. Our country has won 69 medals, 15 gold, 24 silver and 30 bronze. From athletics to archery to badminton to boxing to others, India has won medals in most categories.