Boxer Amit Panghal wins again, Dharmendra would ‘love’ to meet him

Asian Games 2018 concluded on an astounding note for India as the athletes returned home with a total of 69 medals, including 15 gold. And one of the golden boys was Amit Panghal who won the medal in the final of the 49 kg category of wrestling, defeating his opponent Hasanboy Dusmatov. Coincidentally, Dustamov was also the person who defeated Panghal in the quarterfinals of World Boxing Championship, last year. However, the golden boy of the hour has nailed another gold, and that is in the form of veteran actor Dharmendra's tweet, who has granted Panghal his long-cherished wish.

Panghal took to Twitter to express his gratitude towards his father and his coach who worked tirelessly so he could achieve this feat. He went on to reveal that both are great fans of Dharam Paaji, and meeting him would certainly double the happiness they are experiencing at the moment.

Dharmendra, who is known to be a humble person who absolutely adores his fans, immediately took to social media to respond to Panghal's request and ensured that he would love to meet the men who made this historic win possible for India.

Proud of you @AmitPan00039986 .मुझे भी आप से मिलके बहुत खुशी होगी| जब भी मुंबई आओगे ,बता दें|बधाई हो,आपको, आपके गुरु और आपके परिवार को|आप हर प्रतियोगिता में जीत हासिल करके अपने देश का नाम रोशन करें, ईश्वर से यही प्रार्थना करता हूँ. https://t.co/Eao51Iw7ap — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) September 2, 2018

Dear Amit Panghal , love you, Brave Boy , Pride of India. Love you for your great respect for your Father and your Coach. You are most Welcome!!! pic.twitter.com/xq76o4tpjk — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) September 2, 2018

Well, the veteran actor may have a wrestler's bod, but has a heart of mush for sure. Now we are awaiting the moment the reel and real wrestler will be seen together.