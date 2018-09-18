Brazilian footballers rescue an ambulance from the pitch

In a bizarre incident, a league match in Brazil saw players pushing an ambulance to start up as an injured player was being rushed to a hospital. The football match involving Flamengo saw Vasco da Gama’s Bruno Silva being injured after he banged his head with a teammate. Silva remained unconscious after the collision and the ambulance was summoned to the pitch to take him away.

After Silva was put on board, the vehicle refused to start. It seemed like the ambulance had broken down at the most unfortunate moment. Thankfully, the players came to assist and pushed the vehicle to help it start off.

"It's the first time I've seen that. It's a lamentable scene. I thought the driver was kidding but he insisted the ambulance wouldn't start and asked for our help," said Flamengo’s Rever to globoesporte.com.

The match reportedly resumed after a 10-minute delay. Silva had suffered a concussion and was later cleared by the doctors to play, after having conducted a series of tests on him. At the time of the injury, Vasco da Gama was leading by a goal but could not replace the injured Silva as they had already used up all their substitutes. Things were leveled later on as a Flamengo player was sent off for a rash challenge. The match eventually ended in a 1-1 draw as Luis Gustavo headed the ball to his own net.