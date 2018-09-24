Cheque this out: Asian Games winners go home with bouquets after names misspelt

In an embarrassing gaffe, the Indian Olympic Association’s felicitation ceremony for the medalists of the Asian Games 2018 saw the organisers handing out bouquets to some of the winners, instead of cheques. The IOA misspelled the names of numerous medalists on their cheques and as a result had no choice but to resort to bouquets.

At the felicitation of our #AsianGames2018 champions by IOA.



Compliments to IOA for felicitating Asian Games medalists for the first time in its history.



Was my pleasure to have another opportunity to meet our #AsianGames medalists. pic.twitter.com/pe6hsrt7RN — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) September 23, 2018

That’s not all, the organisers reportedly forgot to mention the name of bronze medalist Divya Kakran. Up until recently, the IOA had never awarded the winners with any sort of cash prize. Since India registered a record-breaking haul of 69 medals this year, the IOA planned to award all the medalists.

Chase excellence in your sport, and accolades will chase you automatically.



Fame follows achievements, always. #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/T8cPyXme2d — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) September 24, 2018

At the Asian Games 2018, India bagged 15 gold, 24 silver and 30 bronze medals in Indonesia. The gold medalists are to be awarded Rs 5 lakh, Rs 3 lakh to silver winners and bronze medalists will get Rs 1 lakh.

"I would like to apologise in advance for our mistake. The names of around 14-15 players have been printed incorrectly so we will give them a bouquet. But don't worry, you will get your cash prizes. I didn't want to give cheques with misspelt names," said Narinder Batra, president of the IOA.