Christiano Ronaldo, Kathryn Mayorga sex scandal: Footballer plans to take things to the court

In a shocking turn of events, Portuguese footballer Christiano Ronaldo has been accused of rape by a woman named Kathryn Mayorga (33). In an interview with German magazine named Der Spiegel, Kathryn went public for the first time about an incident that took place in the year 2009 in Las Vagas involving the ace footballer. She claims that Ronaldo raped her at his pent house and then offered money to keep mum and keep things out of the court. However, Ronaldo has refuted all these claims and is now planning to sue the magazine.

Claiming it as a consensual sex, Ronaldo stated to Reuters that the report in Der Spiegel was "inadmissible reporting of suspicions in the area of privacy."

Whereas Mayorga's lawyer Leslie Mark Stovall said in a video that "Kathryn was sexually assaulted in June 2009 by an individual named Cristiano Ronaldo." Further adding, "The purpose of this lawsuit is to hold Cristiano Ronaldo responsible within a civil court of law for the injuries he has caused Kathryn Mayorga and the consequences of those injuries."

Ronaldo, who made a move to Juventus from Real Madrid this summer, is one of the biggest names in the field of football and this is indeed a shameful piece of news to dangle over his name.