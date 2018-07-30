Commonwealth Games 2018 star Manika Batra yet to receive her promised prize money

India had an eventful outing in the Common Wealth games 2018 held in Gold Coast, Australia earlier this year. The overall medal tally from the tournament was 66 of which 26 were gold, 20 silver and 20 bronze medals and India stood third in the ranking table, a step behind Australia and England. The players had received a warm welcome back home and were promised good rewards from the state governments for their achievements but Delhi’s Manika Batra is still to receive her prize money.

Table tennis player Manika Batra was India’s best athlete in the tournament as she won four medals at the games which included two gold medals (team and singles), a silver (doubles) and bronze (mixed doubles). Sources close to the player have confirmed that the 23-year- old player is entitled to get Rs 1.70 crore for her four CWG medals but hasn’t received the amount.

As per the existing policy of the Delhi government, a CWG gold medalist gets Rs 14 lakh for gold, Rs 10 lakh for silver and Rs 6 lakh for bronze. Since the amount of the cash prize was a lot lesser than what the athletes from Haryana and Tamil Nadu receive, a revised proposal had gone to the Delhi government for approval. A gold medal winner from Haryana receives Rs 1.5 crore and Tamil Nadu government gives Rs 50 lakh for the yellow metal.

Reportedly, Dharemender Singh, Deputy Director of Education (Sports) in the Delhi government, confirmed that Manika’s file has been sent to the cabinet for approval. “The file of the specific case you are referring to has gone to the cabinet for approval,” he said.

Well, we hope the government speeds up the process and clears the deserving athlete’s prize money as soon as possible as they really work hard to make the country proud.

Watch the space for more update on the story.