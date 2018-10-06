Conor McGregor Jr rocks his old man’s swag!

Sh*t’s about to get bloody on October 10 as UFC 229 is about to kick off. This will mark the return of Conor McGregor for the first time since his bout against Floyd Mayweather Jr last year in August. He’ll be taking on Khabib Nurmagomedov (26-0), after returning to the Octagon after two years. But before you take out your pillow and punch it to bits, here’s a look at McGregor’s son with his old man’s swagger.

Conor McGregor Jr. is just a year old, but already has his dad's swagger. pic.twitter.com/GlESE3Oc2V — ESPN (@espn) October 4, 2018

He’s only a year old and Conor McGregor Jr is already strutting down the ramp like a boss! Yep, he’s his dad’s son alright! If anyone could pull off that ‘I’m-a-billionaire-with-no-worries’ strut it has to him!

Wearing a Rs 38,443 Dolce & Gabanna outfit, the 18-month old appeared out of nowhere and had fans going mad. McGregor was on stage for an interview when his son thought about meeting his pop, all the while copying his walk. Like father, like son.

Let’s break down the kid’s dress for you. That’s Rs 15,890 for the Milan style D&G sweatpants and Rs 21,183 for the white trainers. If you thought that’s expensive, wait till you hear what his daddy will earn, for facing off against the Russian. We’re talking €56million!

Speaking at the event McGregor said, “On Saturday night you’re in for a show, trust me on that. I’m going to take his head off.”

Meanwhile, Champagne Papi turned up on stage with McGregor, shocking his fans. Papi who? That’s Drake from Kiki challenge, duh! The rapper showed his support for McGregor as he draped an Irish flag around him and hugged the wrestler.