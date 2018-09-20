Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister backs him after controversial send off

After his controversial sending off against Valencia, Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister Katia Aveiro came out in support of her brother through a series of Instagram posts. Katia lashed out at critics and accused them of attempting to ruin him. She also promised that justice will be served.

The match against Valencia on September 19 saw Ronaldo being shown the red card just 29 minutes into the game. Videos showed the player looking very distressed by the decision as he fell to the floor and was seen crying on the pitch. His teammates gathered around in a bid to console him.

Ronaldo had crashed into Jeison Murillo off the ball and replays showed that the Portuguese appeared to pull the hair of the Valencia player. The match official motioned to the referee to give Ronaldo his marching orders, something which he obviously couldn’t accept lightly.

Katia put up an Instagram story with the picture of CR7 and the caption read, “They want to knock you down but you will never get it, it's incredible.” The second and third captions read, "Shameful football," and "Will pay dearly for these tears. God bless you, God never sleeps."

With the sending off, Ronaldo faces a ban from the Champions League group state and might miss out on the match against Manchester United. Ronaldo recently found his rhythm at the Serie A when he ended his goalless drought by scoring twice against Sassuolo.