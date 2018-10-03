image
Wednesday, October 3rd 2018
English
David Beckham calls for help in the wake of Indonesian tsunami

Other

David Beckham calls for help in the wake of Indonesian tsunami

Debanu DasDebanu Das   October 03 2018, 2.44 pm
back
David BeckhamIndonesiaNatural DisasterOthersports
nextAfter Cristiano Ronaldo, here are five sportsmen accused of rape
ALSO READ

David Beckham is a ‘fine’ footballer, charged for over speeding

David Beckham is dad goals as he celebrates son Romeo’s 16th

The Beckhams chill with 'uncle' Elton John to celebrate 25 years of friendship