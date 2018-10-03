David Beckham calls for help in the wake of Indonesian tsunami

The second earthquake in Indonesia left many homeless, dead and without amenities. The body count is ever increasing as the country continues to provide relief for its citizens. A recent post shared by David Beckham highlighted the sad state of the country. Beckham and his family were reportedly in Indonesia when the disaster struck in August.

Indonesia has suffered two earthquakes within a span of two months. The first one hit in August in the Lombok region and the more recent one, on September 28, was in the Sulawesi region. The Beckhams were in Indonesia in August.

The post shared by Beckham said that he had visited Indonesia twice in the past year and that he had a nice time there. He also added that it is ‘awful to see the news of the earthquake and subsequent tsunami that struck the island of Sulawesi over the weekend.’

The couple was in Indonesia along with their children Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 15, Cruz, 13, and Harper, seven. Reports said that they were about sixty miles from the epicenter of the quake. A source speaking to the Sun said, ‘They certainly felt the earthquake. The children, especially, were a little bit shaken but they are all fine. Their thoughts are obviously with the victims.’