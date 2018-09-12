F1 champ Jenson Button’s unique ride is up for sale

For the select few out there who have the kind of wallet for a hypercar: Why get a brand new one when you can get a second-hand ride – one that was owned by a former Formula One driver. We’re talking about a Jenson Button owned McLaren P1, fully customised by the champ himself - a one of a kind deal. Think about it. We’ll wait.

Button made the announcement on his Instagram page and lamented that living in America he doesn’t get a lot of chances to ‘enjoy this beauty.’ However, the ride is said to be in mint condition as Button mentioned that he had given her a ‘final blast up to Silverstone for WEC last month.’ According to reports, the P1 has only covered 551 miles since Button became the world champion in 2009.

The best part? This P1 was specially ordered and it comes with MSO's Track Mode 2 upgrade, which is used to put the car in track mode without dropping its height. It also sports a custom order Grauschwartz Grey paint and an interior colour combo, making it the only P1 in town to come with these specs.

Now the question is, what is the worth of this beast? Reports mention a P1 sold in the US in 2015 had set the buyer back by $1.7 million, and according to Autoblog, Button’s P1 might come for $2.1 million.